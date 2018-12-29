Singapore Ministers promise help to develop State

Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh was presented the prestigious S R Nathan Fellowship by the Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan at Singapore on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Mr. Balakrishnan said that he would extend all help possible for the development of Andhra Pradeshand Amaravati.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that Singapore had become a partner in the development of Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was a good friend to him and the country, he said.

Mr. Lokesh gave a presentation about the various steps taken to develop Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation. He said block chain technology was being used for safeguarding of land and records in the State. Block chain technology would also be used for safeguarding Road Transport Authority documents.

Though the State suffered severe loss during bifurcation, the government was able to achieve all-round development, he said.

Tourism potential

Mr. Lokesh then had a meeting with Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director Edward Koh. Mr. Lokesh explained that there was a good potential for developing tourism in A.P. The State had one of the biggest coastline and there were also rivers. He asked the Tourism Board to help the State in this regard.

He then met Singapore Minister in charge of Trade Relations Easwaran who said that A.P. would always have the cooperation of Singapore.

The IT Minister also met representatives of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprises. He urged them to help make Andhra Pradesh an electronics manufacturing hub.