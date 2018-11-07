Singapore Airlines to offer direct flights to Seattle in 2019

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to debut its non-stop Singapore-Seattle flights on Sept. 3, 2019, making Seattle the fifth US city route for the airline.

An Airbus A350-900, with a capacity of 42 business, 24 premium economy and 187 economy class seats will service the route.

The inaugural SQ28 flight will leave Singapore at 9.25 a.m. local time and land in Seattle on the same day at 9.05 a.m. local time. The return SQ27 flight will depart Seattle at 10.40 a.m. local time and arrive in Singapore the following day at 5.30 p.m. The initial flight frequency will be three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but it is planned to increase this to four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in October 2019.

Seattle is perceived as one of the most important cities in the US as it is the home of many significant US corporations and start-ups. In terms of tourism, the city is also known for its neighboring forests and being the gate for cruises to Alaska.

Goh Choon Phong, Singapore Airlines’ CEO, said the Singapore-Seattle direct flights were part of the airlines’ commitment to extending its operations in the US and growing its network.

“The new services will also further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets, such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America,” Phong said in an official statement.

Singapore Airlines will operate 53 flights per week to the US by December with 27 direct Singapore-US services. The airline currently flies to four US cities, namely Houston, Los Angeles, New York (JFK and Newark airports) and San Francisco.