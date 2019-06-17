Please will you give urgent, more prominent coverage to the appalling suffering described alongside your Eyewitness photo (Extreme drought in India forces evacuation of villages, 13 June), not only because of the immediate disaster, surely due to global warming, but also because of its scale. The final sentence says it all: “By 2030, 40% of India’s population will have no access to drinking water.” And in Africa? Australia?

Norah Wagon

Drayton, Somerset

• In response to Zoe Williams (Hell is someone else’s kitchen, G2, 13 June), for years we have carried what we call our “gite box” on all self-catering holidays. It contains everything we may need such as a sharp knife, frying pan and spatula, bottle opener, coffee filter, dishcloth, rubber gloves, etc, so we are not totally dependent on the strange kitchen.

Joanna Moody

Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire

• Over its first five weeks Russell T Davies’ Years and Years on BBC One has moved from dystopian fiction to self-help manual for the imminent future. If politicians don’t get back to doing their proper job, the series will end as a documentary.

Anne Cowper

Swansea

• Professor Peter Dorey tells us 63% of people did not vote leave in the 2016 referendum (Letters, 15 June). Perhaps in the interest of academic accuracy he can tell us what percentage did not vote remain.

Dr Harry Harmer

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

• There’s a middle ground for Max Liu (Another fine mess, Weekend, 15 June). My mum’s adage, “A house should be clean enough to be healthy and dirty enough to be happy”, seems to work well enough.

Jacqueline Wilks

Winchester