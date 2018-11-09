Several people stabbed in ‘incident’ in Melbourne

One person has died and two others been injured after being stabbed by a man in the center of the southeastern Australian city of Melbourne. The incident also involved a car in flames.

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said Friday that one person had died and a critically injured man had been arrested after an “incident” in the state capital, Melbourne.

They said two people had received stab wounds and were receiving treatment in hospital. Police said they had initially responded to a report of a car on fire. No one else was being sought in connection with the incident at this stage, they said.

Local media showed footage of a man stabbing at police officers before being shot in the chest. The man was under guard in hospital, police said.

A police spokesman said that there were at present no known links to terrorism, but that police were keeping “an open mind.”