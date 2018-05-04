Setya Novanto Says Wants to Cool Down, Accepts Jail Time

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – E-ID graft suspect Setya Novanto said he had refrained from filing for an appeal in a bid to assuage the uproar the case had stirred ever since he was named as a suspect.

“It’s better for me to cool down first,” he said at the Anti-corruption Court on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Setya was present at the trial as a witness for defendant Fredrich Yunadi, who was charged for obstructing the e-ID graft probe.

Earlier, the panel of judges sentenced him to 15 years behind bars and a fine of Rp500 million with a subsidiary of three months’ imprisonment. The judges also revoked Setya’s political rights while serving his sentence.

Setya said he had consulted his family and lawyers on this matter, and that he decided not to lodge an appeal on April 30, 2018. “Although I have the right to do so,” he said.

Setya’s lawyer Firman Wijaya said his client sent a letter to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on April 30, 2018, on Setya’s acceptance of the ruling and that he was not seeking an appeal.

The KPK, meanwhile, has also said it will not file an appeal. “The KPK accepts the verdict and will not file an appeal,” KPK deputy chief Laode M. Syarif said in his office on Monday, April 30, 2018.