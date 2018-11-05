Senior Police officer graduates from Indonesian institute

A Senior Fijian police officer has graduated from the Republic of Indonesia’s prestigious Nation Resilience Institute.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Juki Fong graduated with a Diploma after successfully completing the Strategic and Resilience Studies.

The institute previously known as the National Defense Institute is considered to be Indonesia’s highest educational institute for Indonesian senior police and military officers designed to prepare leaders.

Mr Fong who has been studying in Indonesia for the past one year said the program focused on global, regional and national development of various issues that could impact on national security.

He adds that it was a great course and institute for grooming future leaders and it helped him broaden his knowledge and understanding beyond policing.

“The organisation has invested in me and now the onus is on me to give back through my work and mentor other officers,” Mr Fong said.

Mr Fong said he looked at issues from a leadership perspective and was grateful for the opportunity to have studied in Indonesia.

This was possible under an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police Force and Indonesian Police that was initially signed in 2011.

The MOU was renewed in 2016 and it focuses on enhancing police cooperation, capacity building and people to people exchange.

Currently the Divisional Police Commander East Senior Superintendent of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe is studying at the same college.