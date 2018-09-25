Second Philippine Senator Who Defied Duterte Is Arrested

MANILA — A Philippine senator who defied President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday, ending a dramatic, weekslong standoff with the authorities after the president revoked an amnesty the senator had received over his role in two military rebellions.

Antonio Trillanes, 47, has been one of the Senate’s most prominent critics of Mr. Duterte’s antidrug crackdown, which has left thousands of dealers, users and, rights advocates say, innocent people dead. He is the second opposition senator to be jailed by the Duterte government.

He was arrested at his Senate office, where he had been holed up since Mr. Duterte announced the arrest order early this month. With him were several opposition senators who protested the police action as an abuse of presidential power.

“Officially, this now shows that we no longer have democracy,” Mr. Trillanes said. “This case goes beyond me. I committed no crime. I was already given an amnesty seven years ago.” He said it was “clear harassment” by Mr. Duterte against his critics in politics. “He can’t face those who are telling the truth,” Mr. Trillanes said before leaving with the police.

A regional trial court in the Makati financial district of Manila, the capital, ordered the arrest. Mr. Trillanes, who was released on bail of 200,000 pesos, or about $3,700, said that he would follow the legal process “no matter how unjust that warrant may be.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros, another opposition senator, accused the courts of caving in to Mr. Duterte, who she said was trying to intimidate political critics. “It reeks of panic and desperation over the growing opposition to the president’s authoritarian rule,” she said.

Mr. Trillanes, a former naval officer, was among a group of members of the military granted amnesty in 2011 by President Benigno S. Aquino III over their participation in the uprisings. A few weeks ago, Mr. Duterte declared that amnesty invalid and ordered Mr. Trillanes’s arrest.

In 2003, Mr. Trillanes helped to lead about 300 junior officers and enlisted men in a rebellion against the government of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Mr. Aquino’s predecessor, who is now speaker of the House of Representatives and a Duterte ally. The group took over a luxury hotel in Makati to protest alleged corruption in the military, but the bloodless revolt was quickly put down.