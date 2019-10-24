RelatedPosts No Content Available

For the 8th consecutive day of the anti-government protests, banks in Lebanon along with schools and universities have announced that they will remain closed. These institutions have been failing to open their doors since last Friday, after the outset of the protests that are demanding the resignation of the government.

In this regard, the Association of Banks in Lebanon has confirmed in a brief statement: “Due to the general situation in the country, the doors of banks will remain closed on Thursday, October 24, 2019.” From his side, Minister of Education and Higher Education Akram Chehayeb also announced in a statement on Tuesday that the schools, high schools, and public and private institutes shall remain closed until further notice.

Major universities in the country also announced that they will be closed until further notice including Beirut Arab University, the Lebanese American University (LAU), American University of Beirut (AUB), Notre Dame University (NDU), and others.

The Notre Dame University Louaize issued a statement announcing it’s decision: “In light of the exceptional circumstances, NDU prays for Lebanon, our faculty, staff, and students, hoping for a brighter and more hopeful future for our beloved country. The University will be closed and all classes suspended until further notice. All updates will be posted on the NDU website and social media platforms. May God protect you all!”

The office of Communications at the American University of Beirut (AUB) also announced on their official website and all social media platforms that they are suspended until further notice.

Announcement from #AUB Office of Communications In light of the prevailing situation in Lebanon, all AUB classes are suspended until further notice. Please follow us on social media and visit the AUB homepage for latest announcements and updates. pic.twitter.com/qyAA3OdeGV — AUB (@AUB_Lebanon) October 23, 2019

Lebanon has been witnessing and for eight days now a huge anti-government protest that has spread all over the world, where more than 1 million Lebanese men and women are protesting against the deteriorating conditions the country has been enduring for decades.

In this regard, the president of Lebanon Michel Aoun will address the nation tomorrow Thursday at 12 PM in a televised speech to speak about the recent incidents and the ongoing anti-government protests.