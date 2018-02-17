Sandiaga Secretly Practices Swimming to Defeat Minister Susi

Vice Governor of Jakarta Sandiaga Uno admitted that he has been practicing for swimming contest against Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, Susi Pudjiastuti, at the Sunter Lake Festival event, in North Jakarta, on February 25, 2018.

Sandi said, he practices with Head of Jakarta Youth and Sports Agency, Ratiyono and with swimmer athletes. He also did the exercises in secret.

“I also have been training with athletes, but if the practice is secretly, yes, because we must prepare for the event to be exciting,” said Sandi at City Hall, Thursday (2/15).

In addition to the swimming contest, the Gerindra politician said, the Sunter Lake Festival will also hosts several other sports communities.

“There is a proposal to running around Sunter Lake, and maybe three or four rounds of cycling there, because we want to involve more communities,” he said.

As reported previously, the Sunter Lake Festival which will be held on February 25, stems from Susi’s challenge to Sandi to transform Lake Sunter to be like a lake in Geneva.

The Jakarta Provincial Government then made arrangement which started in early January by moving the stalls on the West side to the South side. In addition to stalls, fishing on the North side is also moved to the South side. On the west side of the lake is now being built a plaza.