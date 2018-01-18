Samsung launches Galaxy A8, A8+ for millennials

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung on Wednesday launched its latest Galaxy A smartphone series — the Galaxy A8 and A8+ — aimed specifically at the millennials market.

“Our new features are made to support the millennials’ fast-paced lifestyle,” said Samsung Electronics Indonesia IT and mobile head Denny Galant during the launch event.

The Galaxy A8 and A8+ have 5.6 and 6 inch screens respectively, are made of Metal 3D Glass and have bigger screen to display ratios for more convenience when video streaming and gaming and require less scrolling while browsing.

The innovation of dual front cameras with Tetra-cell technology enables users to take high resolution pictures in low light areas and can also produce a bokeh effect similar to the capabilities of mirrorless cameras.

Moreover, the phones are also equipped with the built-in feature Bixby, which helps users gather information from the internet about single objects captured by the camera, as well as detecting text and handwriting and translating it from 56 languages.

“As most millennials work with their smartphones, we also equipped data security with fingerprint access and face recognition,” Denny added.

The phones are also water and dust resistant and are designed to connect with other supporting devices such as the brand’s fitness tracker watch Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit 2 Pro, the smartwatch Gear S3, the 360 degree camera Gear 360 and the mobile virtual reality headset Gear VR.

The Galaxy A8 and A8+ will be available in-store from Jan.19, and are priced at Rp 6.49 million (US$486) and Rp 8.09 million respectively.