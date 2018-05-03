Rini Soemarno: Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Runs in 2021

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – State-owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno is targeting the Jakarta-Bandung fast train to start operating in March 2021. According to Rini, there needs to be a commissioning test first, which would last three to four months.

“We want it to be completed by the end of 2020, but we need to test it first,” she said in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 2.

The Jakarta-Bandung fast train will run from Halim Perdanakusuma, Station in East Jakarta to Bandung’s Tegalluar Station, which is about 142 kilometers apart.

The train will run 350 kilometers per hour, going between Jakarta and Bandung in just 40 minutes.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2019, but land acquisition constraints forced it to get pushed back to 2020. To date, the project’s construction progress has reached 64.2 percent.