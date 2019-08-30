Heads up, entrepreneurs and investors. Forbes Asia recently unveiled its inaugural Best Over A Billion list which consisted of Asia-Pacific’s 200 best-performing listed companies. All of the listed companies generated more than US$1 billion in a year in this region.

The industries that made some pretty big bucks include banking, retail, real estate, transportation, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Thailand sports the most number of billion dollar companies in the list among Southeast Asian countries — a whopping 14. Coming in second is Indonesia with 11, Singapore with nine, Vietnam and Malaysia with seven and six respectively.

Singapore’s agribusiness company, Wilmar International, heads the region with the largest number of revenue generated, coming in third just after Alibaba and Tencent Holdings with US$44.7 billion in sales.

Alibaba heads the list with over US$56.2 billion in sales.

However, in terms of market value, Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia leads the Southeast Asian companies with US$52.1 billion, a spot above Nintendo. But none can rival the Singaporean companies when it comes to net income. Banking leader DBS Group Holdings Limited sits a spot above Oversea-Chinese Banking with US$4.1 billion while the latter recorded US$3.3 billion.

The leaders for Southeast Asia when it comes to sales are as follows:

Wilmar International (Singapore) US$44.5 billion Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand) US$16.8 billion SM Investments (Philippines) US$7.9 billion Gudang Garam (Indonesia) US$6.7 billion Vingroup (Vietnam) US$5.3 billion Public Bank (Malaysia) US$5 billion

