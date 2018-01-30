Regional elections should run in civilized way: Soekarnoputri

The more than hundred simultaneous regional head elections in June 2018 should run in a civilized way without justifying any means, Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri stated.

“Power acquired through uncivilized ways by justifying any means will not last long,” PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto quoted her as saying in a written statement on Sunday.

According to Kristiyanto, Soekarnoputri had made the statement during the opening of the School of Candidates for Regional Head and Deputy Regional Head 2018 in Depok, West Java, on Sunday.

Soekarnoputri had then urged the candidates for regional heads and deputy regional heads of the PDIP to face the black campaign of opposing parties with a smile.

The former president of Indonesia opined that the people had been wise enough to identify candidates for regional heads and deputy regional heads who will campaign to either divide or unite.

“After being elected, the regional heads and deputy regional heads should not use their power to engage in corrupt practices and loot the people,” Soekarnoputri asserted.