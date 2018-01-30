Regional elections should run in civilized way: Soekarnoputri

January 29, 2018 cdfunews72 Indonesia, Politics 0

Foto: boombastis.com
Post Views: 7

 

The more than hundred simultaneous regional head elections in June 2018 should run in a civilized way without justifying any means, Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri stated.

“Power acquired through uncivilized ways by justifying any means will not last long,” PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto quoted her as saying in a written statement on Sunday.

According to Kristiyanto, Soekarnoputri had made the statement during the opening of the School of Candidates for Regional Head and Deputy Regional Head 2018 in Depok, West Java, on Sunday.

Soekarnoputri had then urged the candidates for regional heads and deputy regional heads of the PDIP to face the black campaign of opposing parties with a smile.

The former president of Indonesia opined that the people had been wise enough to identify candidates for regional heads and deputy regional heads who will campaign to either divide or unite.

“After being elected, the regional heads and deputy regional heads should not use their power to engage in corrupt practices and loot the people,” Soekarnoputri asserted.

Source :

Antara

Related Articles

Featured

Drop Report Against Megawati: PKS Lawmaker

January 25, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 153   House of Representatives deputy speaker and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker, Fahri Hamzah, has condemned a move to file a police report against Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the PKS’ rival party […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


2 × 5 =