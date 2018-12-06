redBus App Released in Indonesia

Bus ticket booking application, redBus, is officially released in Indonesia to facilitate the ticket booking for the inter-city bus users.

“redBus is available on the Android and iOS operating system and can be downloaded by smartphone users in Indonesia,” said RedBus Indonesia Country Head Danan Christadoss, during the launching event in Swiss-Bel Hotel, Mangga Besar, Central Jakarta.

Christadoss explained how to use the app: “Users only need to create an account by entering the phone number and email, after downloading the app,” he said.

Next, users choose the travel time, date, city of origin, and destination city. “Then users will find choices from redBus partners or bus companies,” Christadoss added. Then, users will see a page to choose a seat and payment method.

For now, redBus payments can be done via bank transfer such as BCA, Mandiri, BNI, and BRI, as well as through digital payment app GoPay or at the nearest minimart, Alfamart.

In Indonesia, redBus has provided 1,400 routes in more than 150 cities. Christadoss explained that redBus targets to sell more than 200,000 seats every day, and double the number of company partners and operators by the end of 2019.

The redBus has also worked with several popular bus companies and operators, including Sinar Jaya, Pahala Kencana, Lintas, Xtrans, Nusantara, Sumber Alam and many more.

With the support of these partners, redBus can serve the route of West and Central Java, as well as Greater Jakarta to Bandung and Joglo Semar (Yogyakarta, Solo, Semarang).

Currently, redBus has been used in six countries, namely India, Malaysia, Singapore, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The application has been downloaded for more than 10 million times and serves more than 18 million customers and has sold 170 million bus tickets in these countries.