PUBG Mobile Indonesia National Championship winners announced

Online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) has announced the three winning teams of the first PUBG Indonesia National Championship (PINC).

The first-prize winner was Bigetron eSports for scoring 3715 points, while Evos Esports and Rex Regum Oeon achieved the second-and third-highest scores of 3315 points and 3295 points, respectively.

PUBG Indonesia country manager Gagali said the participants’ enthusiasm was thrilling.

“They were not just after the prizes, but they also experienced a quality moment and connection with their community, and most importantly, their idols and influencers,” he added.

The tournament was held in Britama Arena Jakarta from Oct. 20 to 21. It saw a total of 16 grand finalists out of 3,500 participants and 200 squads from all over Indonesia.

Intense competitions were meted out through the entirety of the tournament, which included a two-month long city qualifier that was conducted in 12 cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta, Tangerang in Banten, Bandung in West Java, Semarang in Central Java, Surabaya in East Java and Medan in North Sumatra.

Following the qualifiers, the Grand Final tournament consisted of a full team of four players per squad and saw a total of 16 teams, who were teaming up in both Third-Person Perspective (TPP) and First-Person Perspective (FPP or FPS), in a Sanhok map show match.

The three winning squads received Rp 700 million (US$ 46,052) in prize money and a chance to compete in the global PUBG tournament in Dubai at the end of November.

Gagali showed great confidence in the Indonesian teams, saying, “They will beat finalists from more than seven countries, including China, the United States, Thailand, South Korea and Japan at the Global Final Tournament.”

PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Holdings of China and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Before PUBG Mobile, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was strictly a PC and Xbox One game that was launched in 2017. The game involves up to 100 players parachuting onto a map where they have to scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies. The aim is to defeat every player in a shrinking play zone, and the last surviving player is the winner.