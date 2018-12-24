PTT Rayong’s Indonesian star set for Persija Jakarta return

There could be some transfer movement soon as one of PTT Rayong’s major stars is set for a return to his former club Persija Jakarta.

The player in question is none other than Ryuji Utomo, who has been the leading light at PTT Rayong this past season.

Ryuji has been linked with a move back to Persija ever since his performances in a Rayong shirt became vital to the cause at the Thai club, helping PTT Rayong to gain qualification to the Thai League first division from League Two this season.

Ryuji Utomo is best known for his work in central defence, which is where Persija need to sure up considering they need all the help they can get in order to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Utomo has been capped once for Indonesia but it is his contribution at club level that is most prominent.