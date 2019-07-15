Riot police on Sunday used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters in Sha Tin, a suburban area near the border that is popular with mainland Chinese shoppers.

The masked protesters had used metal barriers and other objects to block roads.

Thousands marched through Hong Kong on Sunday, the fifth week in a row that the semi-autonomous city has seen huge rallies.

Also on Saturday, a demonstration against mainland Chinese traders in a town close to the Chinese border turned violent as protesters hurled umbrellas and hardhats at police.

Hong Kong, a financial and commercial hub for Southeast Asia, has been hit by a wave of protests since early June over a piece of legislation that would have allowed extradition to foreign countries.

On Tuesday, and following weeks of protests, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said the bill was dead. Yet, the protesters insist they will settle for nothing short of the bill’s formal withdrawal from the parliament and have called for the resignation of Lam.

Western governments have jumped on the opportunity to attack Beijing, which has urged non-intervention in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 — under a “one country, two systems” deal that guarantees it a level of autonomy, including a separate and independent legal system.

Source : Press TV