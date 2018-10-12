Princess Eugenie Marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle

Photo: VictoriaJones//PA Wire via Zuma Press
WINDSOR, England   —  Britain’s Princess Eugenie married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in a star-studded royal wedding Friday at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was the second wedding extravaganza of the year for the royal family, which seems to be riding a wave of popularity as the younger generation comes to the fore and the widely-respected Queen Elizabeth II cuts back slightly on her public appearances.

Photo: Yui Mok//AP

 

Photo: Jonathan Brady//AP

The 28-year-old bride, the queen’s granddaughter, is ninth in line to the British throne. She wore a long-sleeved gown with a fitted top, a peplum and a long train by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and a diamond-and-emerald tiara loaned to her by the queen.

Photo: Owen Humphreys//AP

The 92-year-old queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals, including Prince Charles; Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry with Meghan, the duchess of Sussex.

 

Photo: Aaron Chown//AP 

 

Photo: Toby Melville//AP  
