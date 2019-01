President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has inaugurated 16 new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, January 2019.

The inauguration ceremony kicked off with the reading of Presidential Decree No.1/P of 2019 on the Appointments of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Jokowi, who was accompanied with Vice President Jusuf Kalla and several ministers of Working Cabinet, led the oath recital.

The 16 new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary are:

1. Abdul Kadir Jaelani, Indonesian Ambassador to Canada and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Ottawa

2. Abdurachman Hudiono Dimas Wahab, Indonesian Ambassador to Hungary in Budapest

3. Al Busyra Basnur, Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia Accredited Republic of Djibouti and African Union in Addis Ababa

4. Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir, Indonesian Ambassador to France, Andorra, and Monaco, and Permanent Delegate of Indonesia to UNESCO

5. Cheppy T Wartono, Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico, Belize, El Salvador, and Guatemala in Mexico City

6. Dewa Made Juniarta Satrawan, Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Zambia in Harare

7. Edy Yusup, Indonesian Ambassador to Brazil in Brasilia

8. Hajriyanto Thohari, Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon in Beirut

9. Julang Pujianto, Indonesian Ambassador to Suriname and Guyana in Paramaribo

10. Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara

11. Mahendra Siregar, Indonesian Ambassador to the United States in Washington DC

12. Muhammad Anshor, Indonesian Ambassador to Chile in Santiago

13. Siti Nugraha Mauludiah, Indonesian Ambassador to Poland in Warsaw

14. Sunaryo Kartadinata, Indonesian Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent

15. Tri Tharyat, Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait in Kuwait City

16. Wajid Fauzi Indonesian Ambassador to Syria in Damascus