President Jokowi Accepts International Help for Tsunami-Earthquake Victims

The Indonesian government decided to accept international offers to help victims of the earthquake in Palu and a number of other areas in Central Sulawesi.

“I just sent private message to Mrs. Foreign Minister in New York. She said that the President has stated that he accepts international assistance according to our needs. It means we are welcome with international offers,” explained the Head of the Data Center, Information and Public Relations of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Monday (10/1/2018).

According to him, the international aid will be coordinated by Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Affairs Wiranto. The mechanisms and procedures are being prepared by BNPB and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with existing regulations.

“Declare for international assistance does not have to be a national disaster status. The president does not declare national disaster status. So the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi is not a national disaster,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Thomas Lembong, Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, on Monday explained that President Jokowi gave approval to receive international assistance for handling emergency disasters.

“Last night, President Jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Please message me at my social media accounts or email: tom@bkpm.go.id,” he wrote in twitter account @tomlembong.