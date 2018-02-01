President chairs limited meeting to boost investment

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a limited meeting at the presidential office in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss efforts to boost investment in the country. Jokowi expressed concern over efforts to increase the rate of investment, particularly after some international rating agencies gave an investment grade rating to Indonesia.

Jokowi had also urged all local government heads to support the vision and direction of national development as a common goal, including harmonizing both central and local policies.

The policies are mainly related to accelerating the implementation of businesses and boosting investment in the central and regional governments to drive the nation’s economic growth.

“This is what I need to underline that regional autonomy is not a federal matter. As the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, the relationship between the center, provinces, districts, and cities must be in line,” the president remarked during a government working meeting with the local government heads in Jakarta on Jan 23.

The focus of discussion during the meeting was the ease of doing business that involves regulations and licensing for investment at both the central and regional levels.

Some weeks ago, Vice President Jusuf Kalla had also met several investors and ambassadors from friendly countries to gain a broader understanding of the obstacles faced while investing in Indonesia. Apparently, the meeting reached a decision that the government still had a major task at hand to increase the investment rate.

President Jokowi has been striving to improve the ease of doing business in Indonesia. In the Investment Coordinating Board, the time required to obtain licenses has been significantly reduced.

However, licensing is not only related to matters existing in the board. There are several forms of licensing issues both in the ministry and the regions that must be addressed.

Such improvements are deemed necessary, as currently, several potential investors are lining up to invest in Indonesia. After having encountered several obstacles on the field, they often forego their plans.

“The problem is here. There are several thousand investors standing at our door, and thousands are coming to our country. However, the problem lies within us,” Jokowi noted.