Tottenham Hotspur’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to four games Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Goodison Park. Dele Alli put Spurs ahead just before the hour, but after a lengthy delay as Andre Gomes was stretchered off, Cenk Tosun equalised deep into 12 minutes of injury time:

96:57 – Cenk Tosun's goal after 96 minutes and 57 seconds is the latest goal scored in a Premier League game since Alexis Sanchez scored for Arsenal against Burnley in January 2017 after 97 minutes and 14 seconds. Dramatic. pic.twitter.com/PQMJFE62N6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2019

In Sunday’s opening clash, Leicester City won 2-0 away at Crystal Palace to move back into third in the English top flight.

RelatedPosts Liverpool holds on to beat Chelsea as Man United loses

Sunday’s Premier League Results

Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City

Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Here is the Premier League table after Week 11:

11 down, 27 to go… pic.twitter.com/IXdrbTY3OD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2019

No Premier League manager has done more to enhance his reputation this season than Brendan Rodgers, and he added another feather to his cap by outfoxing Roy Hodgson on Sunday:

The @lcfc Roy Hodgson bogey has finally been picked apart. What a job Brendan Rodgers is doing. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2019

Palace have proven a difficult side to break down this term and started the weekend in sixth place despite picking up just a point in their last two fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City. Leicester, meanwhile, were playing their first league game since thrashing Southampton 9-0:

For almost an hour, the Foxes were frustrated by Palace’s solid defence, but in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park, Caglar Soyuncu headed the visitors in front. Two minutes from time, Jamie Vardy secured Leicester all three points with his 10th league goal of the campaign. The English striker’s form under Rodgers has been fantastic. Leicester now have a six-point cushion to fifth-placed Arsenal, and if they beat the Gunners next weekend, they will add a further boost to their UEFA Champions League credentials.

Loser: Spurs’ Away Form

After Tosun’s late equaliser at Goodison Park, Tottenham have now not won a league game on the road in 12 attempts. Their last victory in the league away from home was a 2-1 win over Fulham on January 20, and they have since collected just three points from a possible 36. For a side that were, at one point last season, considered potential title contenders and finished the 2018-19 campaign as Champions League runners-up, that is disastrous form:

I was at Goodison last December to see Spurs wallop Everton 6-2. Lots of problems now and no easy fix. Anyway, most important thing is that Andre Gomes recovers. Poor guy. — John Duggan (@JohnDugganSport) November 3, 2019