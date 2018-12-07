Prabowo`s Fury against Media Baffles Jokowi Camp

Deputy Chief of the Jokowi-Ma`ruf campaign team, Abdul Kadir Karding, argues that it is not appropriate for Prabowo Subianto to express his distaste against news agencies for not completely covering the 212 Reunion Rally.

“His statement should have not been said in the first place, especially with an angry tone and accusing the media of being subjective,” said Karding in Jakarta on Wednesday, December 5.

Prabowo’s level of disdain against the media baffled Karding, who maintained that it would be fair if the criticism came from the event’s committee members and not from Prabowo as a guest of the event.

“Why should Prabowo be angry? The event committee should be the ones who were furious. If Prabowo was triggered, this is a clear sign that the event was mobilized by himself,” Karding said.

During the 26th International Day of Disabled Persons event today, Prabowo Subianto expressed his disdain against Indonesian mainstream news media that did not cover the 212 Reunion Rally held in Monas on Sunday, December 2.

The presidential hopeful protested that the media failed to mention the scale of the event’s attendees which he claimed were at the millions instead of at the thousands as said by some news sources.

Prabowo Subianto did not stop there and further said that the lack of mainstream media coverage on the 212 Reunion Rally shows its journalists’ betrayal against journalism.