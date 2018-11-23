Prabowo: Smart Political Elites are Smart Liars

Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto said that as political elites get smarter, the smarter they lie. According to Prabowo, the political elites lied by stating that everything is in good condition.

“Elites always say that everything is good. You all know, you all can answer how the public suffers,” said Prabowo on Thursday, November 22, 2018, before the Prabowo-Sandiaga volunteers in Istora Senayan, Jakarta.

Prabowo considered meeting with volunteers in such an event as a meeting with real Indonesians. Prabowo then expressed how he is upset with the elites whom he deemed overreacted.

“They say the unemployment rate decreased, they say the state’s economy is good, they say food price is quite good. That is good for wealthy people,” Prabowo remarked

Prabowo claimed that he bore many hopes from the community and understood that he has been mandated and assigned as a tool for the people. “I am touched, I am grateful for being trusted, and I say that with Sandiaga Uno, we feel the weight of Indonesian people on us,” Prabowo added.