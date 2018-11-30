Prabowo-Sandiaga Receive Support from Descendants of NU Founder

Presidential and vice presidential hopeful Prabowo-Sandiaga received the visit of several descendants of the founders of country’s largest Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). During the visit, the candidate number 02 received support for the 2019 election.

“Representatives of NU founder descendants present here to meet Pak Sandiaga, Pak Prabowo, to share thoughts and understandings, as to support and pray for each other,” said the National Campaign Agency of Prabowo-Sandiaga spokesman KH Irfan Yusuf in Jalan Kertanegara IV, South Jakarta, on Wednesday evening, November 28.

Three grandsons of NU founder KH Hasyim Asy’ari attended the meeting, namely KH Hasyim Karim or Gus Aying, KH Fahmi Amrullah or Gus Fahmi, and KH Abaidhowi or Gus Dhowi along with KH Hasib Wahab, a son of NU founder KH Wahab Hasbulloh and Gus Billy, grandson of KH Bisri Syansuri.

Gus Irfan, a familiar name of Irfan Yusuf, said Prabowo recalled the struggle of NU founders in developing Indonesia. Irfan is one of the grandsons of NU Founder Hasyim Asy’ari, son of Muhammad Yusuf Wahid. “We are really honored. Our presence here is like recalling the past fights,” Irfan said.

Meanwhile, KH Hasib Wahad expressed hope that Prabowo-Sandiaga could make Indonesia better. He deemed the camp’s vision and mission could stabilize the economy and prosper the people.