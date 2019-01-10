During his visit to disaster-stricken Sigi, Central Sulawesi on Tuesday, presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto expressed his plans to form new state ministry dedicated to handling natural disasters if he gets elected in the upcoming presidential election.

“We are thinking of following that direction since many countries already have special agencies like that. Our area is just as you see here, prone to disasters, so we must be prepared,” said Prabowo Subianto in his press release.

He maintains that the Indonesian government must think it through upon preparing the infrastructures and manpower that are ready to face any form of natural disasters. This in itself, according to Prabowo, would enable for a quick and well-thought disaster mitigation or prevention.

“We must be better prepared to face natural disasters and be quick on our feet to serve the people,” said Prabowo Subianto.