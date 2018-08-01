Prabowo has moral obligation to follow ulema’ recommendation

JAKARTA — Social political analyst of Jakarta State University Ubedilah Badrun assessed Gerindra chief patron Prabowo Subianto did not have to carry out the result of Ijtima’ Ulama or ulemas’ meeting. However, he has moral obligation to follow the mandate.

Ubedilah reminded that most of ulemas attended the meeting were involved in 212 movement on 2016. It would be difficult for Prabowo to ignore the ulemas’ recommendation. “Prabowo is a part of the movement’s network,” he said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Ijtima’ Ulama has recommend the people coalition to carry PKS Syura (Advisory) Council chairman Salim Segaf Al-Jufri and preacher Abdul Somad as Prabowo’s running mate in 2019 presidential election. The two figures were supported supported by a strong social religious base.

According to Gerindra secretary-general Ahmad Muzani, his party’s chief patron Prabowo Subianto will discuss recommendation from the ulemas with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah and other parties. He said Prabowo admitted to be grateful for the mandate given by ulemas.

GNPF held a meeting attended by 600 ulemas and national figures on July 27 to July 29. The meeting resulted a recommendation given to the people’s coalition to carry Prabowo as presidential candidate and Salim or Somad as his running mate.