



Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto asked his supporters to keep an eye on the polling stations (TPS) during the 2019 presidential election which is slated to take place on April 17, 2019. Prabowo demanded volunteers to ensure no ghost voters during the event.

“Beware of ghost voters aiming to cast ballots. Check all voting boxes, make sure it’s empty before the election starts,” said Prabowo before volunteers of Roemah Djoeang in Wijaya I, South Jakarta, Sunday, January 13.

Prabowo compared the presidential election with a football match. According to him, a football match in the sub-district level was vulnerable to fraud, let alone presidential election. The chairman of the Gerindra Party stated that Indonesia must fix the matter.

“We must improve our nation’s weakness, sometimes foul happens in a soccer match in the level of sub-district. How about [presidential election]?” he remarked.

Prabowo Subianto then demanded volunteers guard in the polling stations until the election completes. If necessary, he added, they could bring meals and floor mat to stay overnight.

The presidential hopeful number 02 further said that winning the presidential election on April 17 was not about his and Sandiaga’s interest but the lives of Indonesian people.