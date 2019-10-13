It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early Saturday evening, packing maximum gusts of 216kmh, Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Hagibis is forecast to be the first storm rated “very strong” to hit the nation’s main island of Honshu since 1991 when the category system was introduced, local media said.

It is also an unusually large storm, and expected to bring “brutal winds and violent seas” to large swathes of the country, the agency said.

The expected rainfall, in particular, has raised fears, with the JMA warning that high tides ahead of a full moon increase the risk of flooding.

It has issued warnings for strong wind, high waves, landslides and serious flooding for large areas of Honshu.

Non-compulsory evacuation orders have been issued to 600,000 people in eastern Japan already, according to public broadcaster NHK.

POWER OUTAGES

With the centre of the storm still hundreds of kilometres away in the Pacific, torrential rain was falling and tornado-like gusts of wind ripped into several homes in Chiba, east of the capital, destroying one.

Five people were sent to hospital, but none suffered serious injuries, the local fire department told AFP.

The JMA has forecast half a metre of rain for the Tokyo area in the 24 hours to midday on Sunday, with more for the central Tokai region.

Television footage showed gigantic waves smashing into coastal breakwaters and residents living near a river in Tokyo piling up sandbags in front of their houses.

Others have nailed wooden boards to the frames of windows.

By 9am local time (8am Singapore time) 11,600 households in Chiba had already lost power. The region was badly hit by another powerful typhoon in September.

Automakers, including Toyota and Honda, have shut down their factories, and many supermarkets and convenience stores in the capital closed, a day after residents shopping for typhoon supplies emptied the shelves.

RUGBY, F1 DISRUPTED