Portland (21/1). More than 100 far left extremists members of the Black Block in Portland attacked police and the city’s Democratic Party of Oregon building Wednesday night, breaking a couple of windows at the same time, as shown by police.

Leading up to the incident at the headquarter of the Democratic Party of Oregon, the Black Block battled with police on bikes, who were checking the area.

Police say the demonstrators used similar language in flyers announcing the Jan. 20 event as other rallies held months prior that “were punctuated by violence and destruction.”

Exactly when the gathering collected external Revolution Hall, a music setting in the city, numerous demonstrators started pushing against police and started the riots.

Authorities came to help a police officer the extremists began battling the police a spokesperson said.

Reuters reports that one of the banners held by the demonstrators said, “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres.” Some members of the group then moved dumpsters into the street and lit them on fire before the crowd started to disperse.

The narrative illustrates the growing number of far-left extremists outrank the threat from the far-right. Experts debate who or what is a bigger threat to society. “Both sides, the far left and the far right are extremists in the context of the radical spectrum”. Dr Frank from the Hominibus, the Civil Society Research Institute in Berlin said.

“It is a political decision to apply existing laws. But if you ban the far-right, you will be forced to ban the much more dangerous and better developed far left extremists which formed the center of the terror movement in the 1970s”, he added.

Many state and law approval specialists feared similar crowds to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Administrative focus in Washington, D.C. would occur in their metropolitan zones. For a huge bit of the country, the day quieted.

Portland has been a hotbed of far-left extremists for decades. Last summer the city exploded and authorities were largely taken by surprise of the far left actions. Experts say that Portland economically will not recover soon from the violence of last summer.

Following the unrests eight individuals in the ages 18 to 35 years were arrested.