Antifa rioters reportedly stormed a residential neighborhood on Friday night where they attacked the Portland Police Department officers as the city continues to grapple with extremist violence.

“As the group marched, several support vehicles followed, blocking vehicular traffic. The lead marchers held heavy wooden shields. Many in the crowd were wearing helmets, gas masks, and other protective gear,” the police department said, estimating that there were a couple hundred people that showed up.

“Police learned that the march was likely proceeding to the offices of the Portland Police Association (PPA) in the 1800 Block of North Lombard Street. During multiple previous demonstrations, individuals broke into the PPA office and lit arson fires, in addition to committing burglary, theft, and vandalism.”

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate as an expert on antifa, tweeted out a video of what law enforcement had described, writing, “A large group of militant antifa wearing armor and carrying shields have shut down a street in north Portland. They are trying to march to the police union hall, the place they broke into and set on fire last week. A police line stops them from continuing.”

A large group of militant antifa wearing armor and carrying shields have shut down a street in north Portland. They are trying to march to the police union hall, the place they broke into and set on fire last week. A police line stops them from continuing. pic.twitter.com/jD4YohjKfw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

“In order to avoid a repeat of those past events, Officers positioned themselves to block the marchers access to the PPA office. Some members of the group began launching paintballs and other projectiles at officers. Due to the ongoing criminal behavior, an unlawful assembly was declared,” the department continued. “Public address announcements were made to the group notifying them the gathering had been deemed an unlawful assembly and they needed to disperse immediately.”

“As officers dispersed the crowd, individuals launched commercial grade fireworks, golf balls, large river rock, palm sized chunks of concrete, glass bottles, and ball bearings from sling shots at officers,” police added. “One officer was punched in the head multiple times, causing minor injury, and the suspect was arrested. Another officer was struck by an object, possibly a stick or bat, and suffered a minor injury. Green lasers were shined in officers’ eyes. Several people with ‘press’ affixed to them shined flashlights in officers eyes. Multiple dumpster fires were set in traffic intersections. Some of the fires were set close enough to traffic that several cars had to swerve to miss them.”

Ngo tweeted out a video from the riot, writing: “More scenes of chaos in north Portland as police disperse antifa rioters who are throwing projectiles. This is a residential area.”

Rioters have turned parts of north Portland into a war zone. Here, it takes a group of officers to make an arrest of an antifa militant. The person tries to steal a baton from police. Meanwhile, antifa legal observers get his info so they can bail him out. pic.twitter.com/GaxrFBV5ta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Another video clip purported to show people doxxing people in the area. It is not clear who the person was or why they wanted to “doxx her,” as one person shouted in the crowd.

LAST NIGHT: Antifa was caught doxing a Portland resident It appears Antifa has it’s operative leaders identify a target to then find out who they are, then give that personal information directly to their so called “press” to obviously distribute pic.twitter.com/4WJQSPGQ7y — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 15, 2020

The police announced the following arrests:

Phillip J. Wenzel, 31, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Trevor W. Smith, 45, of Portland, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Raymond H. Kennedy, 26, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Joshua M. Warner, 25, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

#antifa thugs violently assault an individual https://t.co/bRyC1ecVee — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020