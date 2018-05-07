Politicians Urged to Tackle on Climate Change

BONN, NNC – The development of climate change agenda into the development process in developing countries desperately needs the support of political leaders and politicians, because without that role, climate change efforts will not be a tangible activity in the field.

This was conveyed by Mahawan Karuniasa, the Indonesian delegate to the Bonn Climate Change Conference (BCCC) who was one of the speakers at the 7th Durban Forum Panel Discussion, at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB), Germany. The 7th Durban Forum Panel Discussion is one of the routine activities mandated by the Conference of the Parties (COP), as one of the 2018 BCCC series to become a platform for stakeholders to communicate efforts to improve climate change control capacity.

“In Indonesia alone in 2014, the amount of national greenhouse gas emissions reaches 1.844 giga tons of CO2 equivalent and was predicted by 2015 in the event of a major fire, emissions will increase. If this condition continues, without any significant action, then by 2030 it is estimated that the emission will be at 2,869 giga ton of CO2 equivalent,” said Mahawan in a written statement received by NNC on Sunday (5/6/2018).

As noted in the opening speech of the COP 23 years ago held in Bonn through the cooperation of the Fijian and German government committees, Executive Secretary Patricia Espinoza stressed that the overall implementation of the commitments of all countries involved was still not enough to achieve global goals.

Through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the parties agreed to jointly achieve the global goal of climate change, namely to maintain the average surface temperature of the Earth to not increase for more than two degrees Celsius, and the need to strive for no more from 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The capacity building has been an urgent issue since the COP 21 in Paris that gave birth to the Paris Committee on Capacity-building (PCCB), one of the agencies under the UNFCCC.

Internationally, further climate control in Indonesia has been considered relatively advanced for a developing country. Therefore, some of the key challenges, among others, in the implementation of climate change agenda both at national, sectoral and subnational levels need the support of government leaders, such as Governors, Regents, Mayors, as well as members of the House of Representatives and the People’s Assembly, and also political leaders at all levels.