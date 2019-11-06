Jakarta Council (DPRD) member from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), William Aditya Sarana, announced his readiness to risk his position as a Council member after receiving a summons from DPRD honorary body.

His summoning is related to his actions of uncovering a number of questionable budget allocations in the city’s 2020 budget (APBD) draft. The DPRD honorary body summoned William over allegations of possible ethical misconduct, which was initially reported by a member of the public.

The 23-year-old politician said he is prepared for the worst outcome despite having been a Council member for a short period of time.

“Yes, it’s true. I have been reported to the honorary body. I have received the official letter. I am ready to risk my position for the sake of budget transparency,” William asserts on Tuesday, November 5.

He said that he will be fully complacent with the procedures he will undergo with the Jakarta Council’s honorary body. However, the PSI politician said it will not deter him from maintaining the same spirit to stringently monitor the city’s budget draft.

William Aditya Sarana is known as the politician who uncovered Jakarta’s budget plans that saw Rp82 billion allocated for the purchase of glue and Rp123 billion for ballpoint pens. The former had been dropped entirely from the draft days after the possible mark-up practice emerged.