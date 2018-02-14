Police must explain cause of Jefri’s death: Dahnil

The head of Muhammadiyah youth wing, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the police should be open towards the death of Muhammad Jefri, a terrorist suspect. He died in prison a day after being arrested with his wife.

“Whether he was linked to a terrorist network or not, I consider that police must be transparent and reveal the cause of death and don’t neglect the law,” said Dahnil on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Dahnil also mentioned about the case of another suspected terrorist, namely Siyono. He died suspiciously after four days under police custody.

There was no clear cause of death. However, some commissions suspected that the police tortured Siyono while he was detained, as his body had been returned to his family covered in blood and bruises.

Dahnil assessed those cases would not buried terrorism. Instead, it would reproduce the new terrorism. He also said many irregularities related to Jefri’s death.

He asked National Police’s anti-terrorism squad, Densus 88, to explain openly Jefri’s autopsy result. It will made the public well informed and the irregularities will not become slanders and charges against police.

“The more independent autopsy also needed to be done, it will prove whether the death of Jefri is because illness complication, as police stated or because of other factors,” Dahnil explained.

Earlier, National Police confirmed the death of Jefri. He was arrested by Densus 88 with his wife, Ardilla in Sudirman street, Cipancuh, Indramayu on last February 7. His body was buried in Tanggamus, Lampung on February 10.

