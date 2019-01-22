

Secretary-general of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Ratu Tisha Destria, was examined by Soccer Anti-Mafia Task Force for 13 hours starting from Wednesday afternoon 17:10 local times until today morning at 06:30 in Jakarta Police’s general criminal investigation unit.

During the investigation, police officers grilled Ratu Tisha many questions including her appointment as a PSSI official.

“I also explain PSSI strategies in preventing cases of abuse of authority,” said Ratu Tisha before reporters in Jakarta Metro Police, Thursday morning.

Investigators also questioned issues regarding PSSI Congress in 2018. Ratu Tisha claimed that she could answer all questions.

Ratu Tisha was summoned as a witness in the match-fixing case reported by football club manager of Persibara Banjarnegara, Lasmi Indaryani. The soccer anti-mafia task force had named 11 suspects.

National Police had earlier probed the PSSI sec-gen Ratu Tisha Destria for six hours on December 28, 2018. The previous investigation was about the mechanism, commitment, and regulation of PSSI as the regulator. At that time, she only answered 23 out of 40 questions.