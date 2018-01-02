Police Continue Probe into Molotov Cocktail Attack in Makassar

Jakarta — The National Police spokesman Insp. Gen. Setyo Wasisto could yet confirm that the blast that hit Bontoala Police Headquarters in Makassar on Monday, January 1, was caused by a bomb. He reasoned that police found some kind of firecracker powders, bolts and pipes after a forensic lab examination.

“It was not actually a bomb, but it did explode,” he said at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta on January 2. Three hours after New Year’s celebration on January 1, an unidentified individual approached Bontoala Police Headquarters and hurled three purported bombs when local police chief tried to get near him.

Low explosive explosions ensued, throwing bolts contained in the objects. The explosions injured the police chief and his subordinate. Setyo said that the injured police are recovering well. After the attack, the perpetrator ran away by a motorbike. Police later found a backpack containing two bottles of fuel, an empty bottle, a knife, pliers and a jacket.

Setyo added police could yet determine whether the Molotov cocktail attack was terrorism or not. “Please give more time to Police to investigate further,” he said.