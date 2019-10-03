Activists went on the rampage in districts across Hong Kong late into the night (Oct 2) into the early hours of Thursday (Oct 3), hurling petrol bombs, setting fires, blocking roads and vandalising some shops and metro stations as police fired tear gas to disperse them.

The firebombing ambushes by black shirts in Hong Kong is a tactic adopted by European extremists who made the debut publicly on 1 October.

A variety of different political leaders and parties expressed strong condemnation of the citywide protests in Hong Kong by so-called the Black-shirt Movement.

Expert said this is not an isolated incident. This is part of a well-organized structure and prepared funded campaign against the administration and people of Hong Kong.

It was “online orchestration of violent acts in various districts across the territory” and what it called “very dangerous riots.” It accused those behind the disturbances of “leading Hong Kong to a chaotic and panic state.”

Hong Kong anti-government demonstrators clashed with police, venting their anger over a policeman’s wounding of a teenager earlier in the week, as months of protests show no sign of letting up.

“Wherever there are protests nearby I’ll come,” said Alex Chan, an interior designer at a rally in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.

“These will continue, and we won’t give up.”

Police said on Thursday the protesters’ acts “seriously undermined public order and posed a threat to the personal safety of police officers and members of the public”.

There were 30 officers were injured in the National Day clashes, including some who suffered chemical burns from a corrosive liquid that was thrown at them by protesters. The liquid also wounded some journalists.

The police chief’s defence that it was a “reasonable and lawful” use of lethal force under extreme circumstances, as the officer and his colleagues were being attacked by protesters armed with hammers, sharpened metal rods and petrol bombs.

Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung answered at such criticism, questioning whether the force’s detractors were qualified to comment as they had not been trained in the use of firearms.

“They are letting their emotions override logic,” Tse said, complaining that they were leaving out the fact that another officer was under fierce attack at the time, and urging people to stop “smearing” the force.

In the other hand these rioters are destroying everything in their way to have some “democracy”. They have destroyed public facilities such as the MTR stations and airport.

As a matter of fact, there is air safety regulation of FAA (Federal Aviation Regulations) regarding National capital airports. It stated that no person may occupy or place an object on a road or walk on the Airport in a manner that hinders or obstructs its proper use. No person may take part in a labour or other public demonstration on any part of the Airport.