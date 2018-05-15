Police Chief Reveals Motives behind Surabaya Suicide Bombings

TEMPO.CO, Surabaya – National Police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian said the motives behind the suicide bombing at the Surabaya Police HQ is similar to what drove a whole family to commit suicide bombings in three churches in Surabaya.

“Why did they do it in Surabaya? Because they controlled this region’s terrorist cell, especially after the police captured the JAD (Jamaah Anshorut Daulah) leader,” Tito told a press conference in the East Java Police HQ today.

Tito said the capture of JAD leader Aman Abdurrahman was also among the motives. JAD is a group notoriously known to have ties with ISIS.

The last motive, he added, was the pressures ISIS sustained in the Western world and the Middle East. ISIS members who have returned home to Indonesia have allegedly been ordered to conduct worldwide attacks.

However, Tito said the series of suicide bombings that took place in the past few days had nothing to do with any specific religion and was rather more connected to terrorist networks in regional states and the Middle East terrorist networks.