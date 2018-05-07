PKS politician leads anti-Jokowi declaration in Jakarta

Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) general commissioner Mardani Ali Sera played a leading role on Sunday at an event aimed at preventing the reelection of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in next year’s presidential election.

The politician made a declaration against the incumbent at an event organized by the #2019GantiPresiden (#2019ChangeThePresident) movement in the Monas area of Jakarta.

In his speech, the politician also stated that the movement had not expressed support for any particular 2019 presidential candidate, including Gerindra Party Prabowo chairman Subianto.

“We ask all of them, whether Prabowo or Gatot [Nurmantyo] or Yusril [Ihza Mahendra] or Sohibul Iman […], including Jokowi, to prove that they are fighting for Pancasila. If they do, then we will support them,” he said, as quoted by kompas.com. He was referring to individuals that had shown some interest in running for president.

During his anti-Jokowi declaration, Mardani stressed that the #2019GantiPresiden movement had yet to propose any candidate. However, the movement would make an official announcement regarding its political stance in August. (roi)