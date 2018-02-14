Pinisi Boat Enters World’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

“The recognition of the pinisi boat of South Sulawesi as the world’s intangible cultural heritage is a big pride for the people of Indonesia,” Retno said, as quoted in the ministry’s statement.

“It should be followed by a good preservation policy that includes educational efforts.”

The boat entered the Intangible Cultural Heritage List last year, following the kris (a traditional wavybladed knife), wayang (shadow theater), batik, angklung musical instrument, noken bag from Papua, Saman dance from Aceh, and Balinese dance.

Pantun, a Malay poetic form proposed by Indonesia and Malaysia, is expected to be approved by Unesco this year.

Next year, Indonesia plans to propose martial art pencak silat.

“The Unesco recognition of Indonesia’s cultural riches and is an encouragement for us to keep preserving them,” Hotmangaradja said.