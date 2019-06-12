Pasar Mayestik (Mayestik Market) in South Jakarta is a shopping area that has many enthusiasts from all over Jakarta and its surrounding. The traditional market located on Tebah Street, Gunung Kebayoran Baru Village was inaugurated in 1981, even though it has been around since the 1950s.

In the 80s, Mayestik had several very famous icons. Cinema was one of them. In addition, there was Radio Ong, an electronic goods store, Yusri Shop was also a favorite place to buy books and various school supplies. Now everything has been lost to the times.

After more than 30 years, the age-old shopping center was rebuilt by the DKI Jakarta government in collaboration with PT Metroland Permai. The new building was made into 10 floors and was inaugurated by the Governor of DKI Jakarta at that time Fauzi Bowo on June 16, 2012.

You could say all that is needed can be found in this Mayestik Market. From vegetables, meat, fish, cakes, to school supplies, craft items, textiles, cosmetics and gold and jewelry. Not to forget a variety of food and beverage stalls and traditional street vendors are very easy to find here.

So, if you want to shop while on a picnic, Mayestik is the right choice.

Transportation

To reach Pasar Mayestik, many public transportation modes are easy to use. Transjakarta and Metromini and Kopaja buses from the Blok M terminal towards Rempoa, Bintaro, Pesanggrahan, Joglo, Radio Dalam, Tanah Abang and vice versa pass Mayestik. There is also a Transjakarta bus route Ciledug-Tendean with a special flyover lane which stops at the Mayestik stop.

Vegetable, Fish, Chicken and Meat Kiosks

In the month of Ramadan, Mayestik Market becomes more crowded than usual. Visitors shop for all the necessities of their iftar and preparing for the Eid Al-Fitr. Pasar Mayestik is currently following the progress of the times with receiving non-cash payments. Even the meat kiosks accept payments through the application on the smartphone.

Textile and Clothing Stores

Textile stores are very easy to find here. Fancy, Pronto Moda, La Mode, Maniz and Ikobana are some of them. While the stalls in the building held various types of traditional fabrics and apparel. Tailor kiosks are also available. So, after buying textile material or kebaya you can directly sew it here.

Department store

In the 80s, Esa Mokan and Esa Genangku were popular department stores in the Kebayoran Baru area. After a fire a while ago, Esa Mokan was no longer operating. Whereas Esa Genangku still sells various household and clothing items up to now.

School Supply Store

School uniforms, scout uniforms and various other school supplies can be found here. One of the most famous is Toko Kurnia Jaya which has existed since the 80s.

Food stalls

We can spend all day here. After tired of shopping we can rest while enjoying snacks or lunch. Everything is available here. Some of them are favorite foods so they are always crowded and even in line, like:

Bakmi Boy

The restaurant, located next to the Maniz textile shop, provides chicken noodles complete with meatballs and dumplings that customers love. The taste is delicious and distinctive, making loyal customers always return and bring in new customers.

Sepakat Restaurant: Padang Cuisine

Located in the basement of Blok B Building, this is a legendary place to eat. Even though it’s small with simple benches, this shop is always crowded with buyers who eat on the spot or take away. Various choices of Padang cuisine which are served on the storefront will make your saliva out when see it.

Mandala Restaurant: Chinese Food

The legendary Mandala restaurant has existed for a long time with an almost unchanged taste. The spacious and comfortable place is perfect if you want to linger and chat with family or friends.

Kebab AB Mayestik

The line that is always crowded sometimes makes people smile with the chatter of the merchant. While burning kebabs, he kept talking about the orders of each buyer. The taste of the kebab itself is delicious with many toping choices.

Sate Ayam Haji Yanto

Because of the popularity of this chicken satay, the queue never stopped. Buyers who want to eat at a place will wait long enough before their satay is served at the table. Other buyers usually order and pay first, then go shopping and return to take their order.

Soto Mie Bata

Located in the corner of Bata shoe store, Soto Mie is always crowded with buyers. The savory taste and complete filling make it a favorite menu. In addition to this soup noodles, in this row there are various other food stalls that are ready to be eaten when hungry after shopping.

Food Court

There are 3 food courts: in the basement, citywalk ground floor, and P1 floor. Citywalk is the most popular. Here can be found somay, batagor, satay padang, soto padang, meatballs, lasagna, pastel, pickled, ice mixed, ice cincau, ice cane and others.

Traditional snacks

Miss the gulali, pukis, cubit, rangi (traditional snacks) or Elizabeth cendol ice? Various traditional snacks and drinks like this can be found around the Mayestik Market. If you don’t carefully choose, you will have the hassle of carrying a lot of things because you want to buy them all!

Pics: Dessy Savitri

