[Photo] People around the World Gear up to Celebrate Eid al-Adha

image 1 : Traditional sweets are put on display at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the old section of Kabul, Afghanistan. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. (AP)

image 2 : Pakistani vendors wait for the customers at a cattle market set up ahead of Eid al-Adha in Karachi. (AP)

image 3 : A baker cooks Eid cookies in preparation for celebrations for Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

image 4 : Sheep vendors wash their sheep at Al-Fustat Lake in preparation for Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP)

image 5 : A vendor walks with his sheep at a livestock market in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. (AP)

image 6 : An enterprising Filipino Muslim brings out her sweets as she prepares to pray outside the Blue Mosque in observance of Eid al-Adha. (AP)

image 7 : A worker displays an animal ahead of Bakra-Eid in Izmir, Turkey. (AP)

image 8 : Kashmiri purchase sheep at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, India. (AP)

News18