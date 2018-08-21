[Photo] People around the World Gear up to Celebrate Eid al-Adha

August 21, 2018 citizendaily Culture, Featured, Religion, World News 0

image : AP
Post Views: 25

 

 

Traditional sweets are put on display at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the old section of Kabul, Afghanistan. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. (Image: AP)

image 1 : Traditional sweets are put on display at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the old section of Kabul, Afghanistan. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. (AP) 

Pakistani vendors wait for the customers at a cattle market set up ahead of Eid al-Adha in Karachi. (Image: AP)

image 2 :  Pakistani vendors wait for the customers at a cattle market set up ahead of Eid al-Adha in Karachi. (AP) 

A baker cooks Eid cookies in preparation for celebrations for Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: AP)

image 3 : A baker cooks Eid cookies in preparation for celebrations for Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

Sheep vendors wash their sheep at Al-Fustat Lake in preparation for Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice, in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: AP)

image 4 : Sheep vendors wash their sheep at Al-Fustat Lake in preparation for Eid al-Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP) 

A vendor walks with his sheep at a livestock market in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. (Image: AP)

image 5 :  A vendor walks with his sheep at a livestock market in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. (AP)

An enterprising Filipino Muslim brings out her sweets as she prepares to pray outside the Blue Mosque in observance of Eid al-Adha. (Image: AP)

image 6 : An enterprising Filipino Muslim brings out her sweets as she prepares to pray outside the Blue Mosque in observance of Eid al-Adha. (AP)

A worker displays an animal ahead of Bakra-Eid in Izmir, Turkey. (Image: AP)

image 7 : A worker displays an animal ahead of Bakra-Eid in Izmir, Turkey. (AP)  

Kashmiri purchase sheep at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Image: AP)

image 8 : Kashmiri purchase sheep at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, India. (AP)

News18

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


two × 3 =