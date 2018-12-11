Persija Jakarta Champion of Liga 1 Competition

The Jakarta`s soccer club `Persija` successfully reached its ambition to become champion of the liga One competition by beating Mitra Kukar team of East Kalimantan 2-1 on Sunday.

The final match took place in the Jakarta`s Bung Karno main stadium, and Persija got the similar title 17 years ago or in 2001.

In the match which was also attended by Jakarta`s governor Anies Baswedan, two goals were scored by striker Marko Simic in the 17th minute (penalty) and 59th minute, while Mitra Kukar scored in the 88th minute through Aldino Herdianto`s kick.

Thus, in the League 1 final standings, Persija collected 62 points or one point more than that gained by PSM Makassar.

In the other match which was held in the Andi Mattalata Stadium in Makassar, PSM crushed PSMS Medan 5-1.

The Persija`s coach Stefano “Teco” Cugurra said, a consistent performance was the key to his team`s success in winning the Indonesian League 1 2018.

According to him, all Persija players could maintain the quality of their appearance and mentality to compete, so they could conquer one by one of difficulties until finally they held the championship trophy.

“Persija was consistent to the end. All players and officials were very compact. Thank you for everything, for the club that gave me the confidence to train this team,” Teco said after confirming the Indonesian League 1 title.

The Brazilian coach considered, his team was able to appear solid since the beginning of the 2018 final match.

In January 2018, Persija successfully won an international tournament that was followed by teams from Malaysia and Thailand titled Boost Sports Super Fix 2018 in Malaysia.

Then, in February 2018, the squad nicknamed the Tigayoran Tigers again won the title, namely in the 2018 Presidential Cup national pre-season tournament. League 1 champions then closed Persija`s brilliant record throughout 2018.

“We worked very hard throughout the year because in this season Persija had to move around to a cage. Besides being in the Bung Karno stadium, we had been based in Bantul, Bekasi, Cikarang, Bogor, but the performance of the players remained stable,” said Teco.

The players who performed well in the midst of challenges made the Persija captain Ismed Sofyan praise. “The mentality of players is extraordinarily good. Thanks to everyone, management and particularly the Jakmania supporters,” said the 39-year-old Sofyan.