

The secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), Hasto Kristiyanto, has thanked Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok for the latter’s support statement to one of his party’s legislative candidates.

“Thank you for the support,” said Hasto in Menteng, Monday, January. However, he stopped short of answering whether the party was willing to welcome Ahok as a cadre. “He (Ahok) has a personal agenda, it’s his right that we must honor,” he noted.

Ahok’s sister, Fify Letty Indra, previously said the former Jakarta governor backed the PDIP in the 2019 General Election. Ahok also wrote a letter calling on his supporters not to be abstainers, otherwise known as golput.

“Yes, it’s indeed Ahok’s letter. What is his purpose (writing the note)? The answer is, only BTP knows,” said Fify on Sunday, January 20.

Ahok sent a handwritten letter from the police’s Mobile Brigade (Mako Brimob) prison, Kelapa Dua, on January 15, 2019. The letter expressed his support to his former personal staffer, Ima Mahdiah, who currently runs as a legislative candidate from the PDIP.