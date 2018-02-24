PDI-P officially endorses Jokowi for 2019 presidential election

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has named President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo its presidential candidate in 2019, less than six months before the national poll body opens registration for next year’s election.

The party made the declaration on Friday during a closed-door national meeting of party executives in Denpasar, Bali. The meeting was held to discuss strategies ahead of the upcoming regional elections as well as the 2019 legislative and presidential elections.

“I declare Joko Widodo the presidential candidate from the PDI-P,” party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri told the party’s rank and file in a video shared by the party to journalists covering the event.

“Are you ready to win?” Megawati said, showing the party’s sign with her fingers.

Four political parties have already officially declared support for Jokowi’s re-election bid, namely the Golkar Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the United Development Party (PPP) and the NasDem Party.

The PDI-P’s decision came amid speculation over who will be appointed Jokowi’s running mate in 2019, with Vice President Jusuf Kalla potentially barred from running again. Kalla, who served as VP between 2004 and 2009, has served as VP for two periods.