PaperOne to Sponsor Indonesian Team at 2018 Asian Games

Jakarta — PaperOne became an official sponsor of the Indonesian team at the 2018 Asian Games, which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra, between Aug. 18 and Sept. 2. PaperOne is APRIL Group’s premium quality paper product and one of Indonesia’s internationally recognized brands, sold in more than 70 countries.

The group pledged Rp 5.25 billion ($369,000) to the Indonesian Olympic Committee to support the athletes competing in the Games. “We hope our support can further motivate the athletes and that members of the Indonesian team will do their best,” the group’s corporate affairs director, Agung Laksamana, said during a press conference at Hotel Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, on Tuesday (22/05).

“It’s quite an honor to have APRIL Group place its trust in the Indonesian team. We are very grateful, we are writing history together,” said Erick Thohir, the chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee. According to Erick, the partnership will greatly benefit the athletes, especially in preparations ahead of the games. He added that the Asian Games is not only about sports, but also has an impact on the economy by creating new jobs, and will increase Indonesia’s tourism potential.