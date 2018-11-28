Pakistan, Indonesia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to explore ways for a further strong bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

The consensus to this effect was reached during the Second Meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum between the two countries held in Islamabad on Monday.

The Indonesian side was led by Director General for Asia-Pacific Ministry of Foreign Affairs Desra Percaya while the Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary Asia Pacific, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imtiaz Ahmad.

The Consultative Forum provided an opportunity to exchange views on the priorities of the newly elected government of Pakistan.

Two sides deliberated on ways and means to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia. The two sides also identified potential areas for further cooperation including political, defence, trade and investment, education, culture, parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on regional and global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine. Two sides reaffirmed their resolve to promote closer cooperation at international fora.