Oppo launches F9 in Indonesia

OPPO Indonesia launchd the F9, after dropping hints about some features earlier this month. Oppo’s F9 will carry VOOC Flash Charge, a technology that can charge up to four times faster than conventional charging.

VOOC Flash Charge is also equipped with five protective layers scattered on the adapter, USB cable, charging port, battery, and battery connector, so that the device remains safe to use even when it is charging.

In terms of design, the F9 comes with a “Waterdrop Screen”, where it has a very small notch, resembling water droplets. The F9 has a screen size of 6.3 inches, resolution of 2340 x 1080, aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and screen-to-body percentage of 90.8%.

Oppo uses ‘Gradient Spraying Technology’ to produce a smooth gradation of colors in each of its colour variants, which are both inspired by the natural colours of sunrise (Sunrise Red) and sunset (Twilight Blue). It will also release a limited edition colour which is Starry Purple and a variant with 6GB RAM configuration.

The F9 has dual back cameras with 16 MP and 2 MP resolutions. The F9 offers portrait mode supported by ‘AI Beautification’. Oppo F9 also features ‘AI Scene Recognition’ which was previously implemented in the Oppo F7.

The front camera, comes with a 25 MP resolution, HDR Sensor, and ‘Beauty Technology 2.1’, which is an artificial intelligence technology able to scan 296 specific points on the face and provide eight million combinations of beautification schemes, resulting in a more natural selfie.

In addition, the Oppo F9 also offers AR Sticker, Super Vivid mode that makes photos and videos richer in color, and 120fps slow motion video with 720p resolution.

The Oppo F9 incorporates the ColorOS 5.2 operating system based on Android 8.1 Oreo, equipped with Smartbar and Google Lens features. It also comes with a Mediatek Helio P60 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal capacity which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The device is available for pre-order from up to Aug 30, 2018 at a price of 4,299,000 rupiah (US$292) through the Oppo Store, e-commerce channels, and selected stores throughout Indonesia.

Source