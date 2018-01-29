Online Taxi Drivers to Hold Rally at National Monument

Online taxi driver community plans to hold a rally in National Monument (Monas) on Monday (29/1).

The letter of notification has been accepted by Jakarta Police. “We have received the letter yesterday,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said on Saturday (27/1).

The number of participants is estimated to reach 500 people.

The rally is held to reject the stipulation of upper and lower limit tariffs of online transport.

The policy is of immediate effect in February 1, 2018 based on Transportation Ministry Decree No.108/2017 on non-route public transportation.

To maintain security of the rally, Jakarta police will deploy personnel on the venue. Argo hopes that the strike will go in accordance with the regulation. “We hope there won’t be any violations.

We will set up the traffic based on the situation,” he went on.

The rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mass of the rally plans to march from IRTI to National Monument. “It will end in Monas Pandang Park,” Argo said.