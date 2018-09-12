Odd-Even Policy Claims to Have Reduced Jakarta`s Emission Level

Jakarta — Transportation Ministry`s Directorate General of land transportation Budi Setyadi said that the carbon dioxide emissions level in Jakarta was able to be reduced 20.3 percent during the 2018 Asian Games through the city`s odd-even number plate policy.

“This data is valid since the head of transportation in Jabodetabek Bambang Prihartono collected the data with valid indicators,” said Budi Setyadi in a discussion held in Pecenongan, Gambir, Central Jakarta earlier today, Sept. 12.

The government initially prolonged the odd-even policy until the upcoming Asian Para Games 2018 to further reduce the city’s emissions. A team from Jakarta’s land transportation Directorate General is currently sent to the United Kingdom to participate in an international conference on emission reduction.

According to Budi, vehicles in Indonesia has reached 168 million units that comprise of 14 million cars, two million busses, seven million freight vehicles, and 105 million motorcycles. Meanwhile, Jakarta alone houses 18 million vehicles consisting of four million cars and 14 million motorcycles.

The government managed to drop the emission level by reducing the v/c ratio, also referred to as the degree of saturation, represents the sufficiency of an intersection to accommodate the vehicular demand. Indonesia managed to reduce the v/c level to 20.37 percent despite a slight increase of v/c ratio on alternative roads by 6.48 percent.